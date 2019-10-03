|
June Cockrell
Shreveport, LA - Funeral services celebrating the life of June Cockrell, 92, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Willis Dear and Rev. Joe Donakey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
June was born June 27, 1927 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. She was a longtime and very active member of Summer Grove United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and a devoted friend to many. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Pauline McAdoo; husband of over 63 years, Curtis "Rudy" Cockrell; and daughter, Pam Donaho. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Cockrell and wife Neal; very special son-in-law, Bill Donaho; cousin and best friend, Nita Hudson; grandchildren, Lori Dukes and husband Thomas, Michelle King, Chris Donaho and wife Brandy, Jennifer Duplechin and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Brandon Rolen, Rileigh Dukes, Jason Jr. and Jerod King, Jarrett and Gavin Duplechin, Alexis Maple; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Honoring June as pallbearers will be Brandon Rolen, Jason Jr. and Jerod King, Jake, Jarrett, and Gavin Duplechin, and Thomas Dukes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summer Grove United Methodist Church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale as well as the MICU staff of Ochsner LSU Health for the love and care she received.
