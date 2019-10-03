Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cockrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cockrell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
June Cockrell Obituary
June Cockrell

Shreveport, LA - Funeral services celebrating the life of June Cockrell, 92, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Rev. Willis Dear and Rev. Joe Donakey officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

June was born June 27, 1927 in Shreveport, LA and went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. She was a longtime and very active member of Summer Grove United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother and a devoted friend to many. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Pauline McAdoo; husband of over 63 years, Curtis "Rudy" Cockrell; and daughter, Pam Donaho. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Cockrell and wife Neal; very special son-in-law, Bill Donaho; cousin and best friend, Nita Hudson; grandchildren, Lori Dukes and husband Thomas, Michelle King, Chris Donaho and wife Brandy, Jennifer Duplechin and husband Jake; great-grandchildren, Brandon Rolen, Rileigh Dukes, Jason Jr. and Jerod King, Jarrett and Gavin Duplechin, Alexis Maple; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Honoring June as pallbearers will be Brandon Rolen, Jason Jr. and Jerod King, Jake, Jarrett, and Gavin Duplechin, and Thomas Dukes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summer Grove United Methodist Church.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Brookdale as well as the MICU staff of Ochsner LSU Health for the love and care she received.
Published in Shreveport Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now