Services
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
(318) 686-4334
Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Centuries Memorial Funeral Home
8801 Mansfield Road
Shreveport, LA 71108
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Greenwood United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood United Methodist Church
June E. Lea Lovell Obituary
June E. Lea Lovell

Greenwood - Funeral services for June E. Lea (Lovell), 77, will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Greenwood United Methodist Church. Dr. Don Cottrill of the Louisiana Annual Methodist Conferece will officiate. There will be a visitation time for one hour before the service. Interment will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood, LA. The family will receive friends during a wake on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lovell entered into rest on April 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was a native of Honey Grove, TX, but has resided in Greenwood for 16 years.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Rev. Clinton Lovell; her son, Brannon Henderson and wife Holly; her stepson, Clinton Lovell, Jr. and wife Sandra; her stepson, Michael Lovell; her stepson Al Lovell and wife Amber; her sister, Vicki Atherton and husband Al; her brother James Eaton and wife Paige; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Kailey, Natalie, Merriam, Noah, Harper, and James; and one great-grandchild.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 21, 2019
