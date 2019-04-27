|
June M. LeVasseur
Shreveport - June passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at The Glen in Shreveport LA. June was born April 2, 1918 in Texarkana TX to Carrie and James Morrow, and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1935. She married Le Dru LeVasseur on November 4, in 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband Le Dru LeVasseur and her son Donald LeVasseur. She is survived by son, James LeVasseur; daughter, Paula LeVasseur; and grandson, Emile Tumminello and wife Pamela. A heartfelt thanks is extended to The Glen staff & Life Path Hospice. A private graveside service was held at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 27, 2019