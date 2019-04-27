Services
Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for June LeVasseur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. LeVasseur


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June M. LeVasseur Obituary
June M. LeVasseur

Shreveport - June passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 at The Glen in Shreveport LA. June was born April 2, 1918 in Texarkana TX to Carrie and James Morrow, and graduated from Fair Park High School in 1935. She married Le Dru LeVasseur on November 4, in 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband Le Dru LeVasseur and her son Donald LeVasseur. She is survived by son, James LeVasseur; daughter, Paula LeVasseur; and grandson, Emile Tumminello and wife Pamela. A heartfelt thanks is extended to The Glen staff & Life Path Hospice. A private graveside service was held at Centuries Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boone Funeral Home - Bossier Chapel
Download Now