June Streeter SmithBossier City, LA - June Streeter Smith was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a short illness. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Airline Baptist Church in Bossier City under the direction of Rose- Neath Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Brother Harrell Shelton and Brother Terry Young.June was born on April 16, 1931, in Bryceland, Louisiana to Olyan and Pauline Streeter. June was an active member of the Bryceland Baptist Church, participating in Girls Auxiliary and reaching the step of Queen Regent. She loved the 4H Club and was named one of ten "Healthiest Girls" in the United States. June met the love of her life, Rudolph "Red" Smith while growing up in Bryceland and riding on the school bus he was driving. They were married on August 5, 1949. June graduated as Valedictorian from Bryceland High School and after marriage worked at Bossier Bank & Trust Co.for many years before finishing her degree in education from Centenary College of Louisiana and a master's degree in counseling from Louisiana Tech University. June has always loved children and taught school at Kerr and Apollo Elementary in Bossier City for 26 years before retiring in 1996. She was an avid reader and belonged to a bridge club, mother's club and garden club. June also belonged to the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority. One of June's favorite things was having her grandchildren come and stay for a week each summer. She made special plans for this every year. She was an active member of Airline Baptist Church and the Frances Bryan Sunday School Class.June was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Rudolph Smith; children, Kenneth Randall Smith and wife, Pam of Dallas, Texas, John David Smith and wife, Dana of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Steven Kenneth Smith, Susan Kathleen Smith Williams and husband, Jay, Summer Alysse Smith, Lark Elizabeth Smith, Bennett Thomas Smith; great-grandchildren, Judd and Grant Williams; sister, Paula Monroe; and nephew , Clay Monroe. June was loved by all of her extended family and friends.Honoring June as pallbearers will be Steven Smith, Clay Monroe, Don Smith, Todd Smith, Scott Smith, Greg Smith, Gary Bramlett, Barry Becton, Mike McCleish, and James Smith.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made in June's memory to Airline Baptist Church Building Fund.The family would like to take this opportunity to thank so many caring and loving friends, family, and especially our neighbors, who took such loving care of us during this difficult time. Also, a special thanks to our church family at Airline Baptist Church for reaching out, giving us comfort and strength. We appreciate so much our long-time friend and family physician, Dr. Alan Borne, for his care over the years.There is no way we can say thanks enough to the nurses, aides, and attendants from St. Joseph Hospice and the Angel Sitters that took care of June in such a loving way.June was a beautiful, and loving lady who taught us all so much about faith and love of family; she will forever be in our hearts.