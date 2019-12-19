|
June Wiseman
June Clyde Dowden Wiseman was born June 25, 1932 in Shreveport, Louisiana. June graduated from Byrd High School and has kept in touch with her classmates ever since. She was known affectionately as "Babe June" and still receives mail addressed to that nickname. After high school, June continued to reside in Shreveport where she worked at El Chico with her mother, Alice Dowden, and enjoyed social activities such as roller skating. It was this activity of pairs skating that led her to meet the love of her life, Ronald Wiseman, who was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana.
On August 8, 1951, Ronald and June were married at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport. After they started their family and the kids went to school, June worked retail and was a Mary Kay Consultant before joining her husband in starting their own business in Summer Grove. June always had a great mind for business and their collaboration offered her the perfect outlet for her talents and creativity. She hand crafted decorative trees by twisting gold wire and then applying small, polished semi-precious gemstones. Ron would cut and polish the stones and June would turn them into beautiful creations of gemstone jewelry and gifts. June was gifted at reading people and provided a sincere form of customer engagement that people gravitated to and appreciated. After traveling all over the country selling their crafts, they later retired to their home in Summer Grove.
June was a devoted mom, grandmother, and friend. She was known to make new friends out of perfect strangers wherever she went. As their kids grew up, the family would go on camping trips out to Lake of the Pines. June supported the Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts with her children and taught Sunday School at Calvary and Summer Grove Baptist Churches. As the kids transitioned to adulthood and started their own families, she doted on her grandchildren and loved every minute she could bring her family together to make beloved memories. Ron and June were members of Calvary Baptist, Summer Grove Baptist, and for the last ten years enjoyed being members of Emmanuel Baptist Church of Shreveport.
June was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Wiseman; her parents, William and Alice Dowden; her sister, Gladys Dowden Burns; and son-in-law, Chuck Shaw. Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Melanie Gill-Shaw of Rockwall, Texas and William Fredrick "Rick" Wiseman and wife Cynthia of El Cajon, California; four grandchildren, Mindy Doneux and Rick Wiseman of San Diego, California and Christopher Gill and Mitzi Gill of Rockwall, Texas; and three great grandsons, Matthew Gill, Jack Doneux and Seth Doneux.
June passed away of heart failure here in Shreveport on December 16th, 2019. A viewing will be available for friends and family starting at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, La. Funeral services will immediately follow the viewing at 2:00 pm in the chapel.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019