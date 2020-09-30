Justin Joseph DavidShreveport - Justin Joseph David, 95, of Shreveport, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020 due to an accident.Justin was born April 28, 1925 in Lakeland, Louisiana to Anthony and Georgiana David. He attended Ole Miss University where he studied to become a lawyer. In 1943 Justin entered the Navy and battled in WWII. On April 7, 1945 his ship, the USS Maryland and several others were in pursuit of the Japanese battleship Yamoto, the largest battleship ever built. On this date a Japanese plane came out of the clouds and flew parallel to his formation. His ship was the last in line of this formation. When the Japanese pilot saw that his ship was the last target for him, he flew toward them at a shallow angle, presenting them with a down the throat shot. They probably hit him several times but nevertheless he struck their turret. There were 18 men on top of his turret, and all were killed except for him. His gun was the only one left on the turret. The others were blown away.Justin is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Georgiana; his first spouse, Sara Beth David; his second spouse, Annette Pickens David; his son, George David; his sister, Mary Ann; and his brother, Junior.He is survived by his daughters, Mary and Margaret David; his nieces, Lisa Melancon and Lynda Amond; and his nephew, Mark Rumfello.A visitation will be held Friday October 2, 2020 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at Forest Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at Forest Park Cemetery East.