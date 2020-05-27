|
J.W. Otwell, Sr.
Shreveport - J.W. Otwell Sr., 71, of Shreveport, La, passed away peacefully May 25, 2020 in the presence of his home. He was born on October 18, 1948 to Edward and Bertie Mae Otwell of Shreveport, La. He was retired as a plumber. J.W. was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He loved spending quality time with his loved ones and willing to help out anyone in need. He was a true blessing and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Otwell, mother Bertie Mae Bradley, stepfather A.R. Bradley and brother Paul Otwell. He is survived by his sons J.W. Otwell Jr. and wife Cristy, Tony Otwell and wife Lisa, Robert Otwell and Jay Dean. Grandchildren; Corey Otwell and girlfriend Brandee, Jana Thomas and husband Cole, Riley Otwell, Ashley Otwell and fiancé Seth. Great grandchildren; Grant and Aubrey, Ryan and Caroline. Aunts; Maryanne Sepulvado and Joanne Kelly. Niece; Tammy Chisom. Nephew; Fred Leach and numerous cousins. To celebrate his life, a come and go Visitation will be held at Aulds Funeral Home on E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, La Friday May 29, 2020 from 2-4pm. The family would like to personally thank Durwood Lee for his lifelong friendship to the Otwell family.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020