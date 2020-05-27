Services
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J.w. Otwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J.w. Otwell Sr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J.w. Otwell Sr. Obituary
J.W. Otwell, Sr.

Shreveport - J.W. Otwell Sr., 71, of Shreveport, La, passed away peacefully May 25, 2020 in the presence of his home. He was born on October 18, 1948 to Edward and Bertie Mae Otwell of Shreveport, La. He was retired as a plumber. J.W. was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He loved spending quality time with his loved ones and willing to help out anyone in need. He was a true blessing and touched the hearts of all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his father Edward Otwell, mother Bertie Mae Bradley, stepfather A.R. Bradley and brother Paul Otwell. He is survived by his sons J.W. Otwell Jr. and wife Cristy, Tony Otwell and wife Lisa, Robert Otwell and Jay Dean. Grandchildren; Corey Otwell and girlfriend Brandee, Jana Thomas and husband Cole, Riley Otwell, Ashley Otwell and fiancé Seth. Great grandchildren; Grant and Aubrey, Ryan and Caroline. Aunts; Maryanne Sepulvado and Joanne Kelly. Niece; Tammy Chisom. Nephew; Fred Leach and numerous cousins. To celebrate his life, a come and go Visitation will be held at Aulds Funeral Home on E. Kings Hwy, Shreveport, La Friday May 29, 2020 from 2-4pm. The family would like to personally thank Durwood Lee for his lifelong friendship to the Otwell family.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.w.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -