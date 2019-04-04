Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
2201 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 746-2543
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Forest Park Cemetery
St. Vincent Ave
Shreveport, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Fawcett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen D. Fawcett


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Karen D. Fawcett Obituary
Karen D. Fawcett

Tomball, TX - A graveside service will be held for Karen D. Fawcett at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA.

Karen D. Fawcett, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Tomball, TX after a short illness. She was born June 6, 1948 to Aubrey Herbert Fawcett and Alice Mildred Jones. She grew up in Shreveport, LA and attended Byrd High School. After graduating, she attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, she moved to Houston, Texas where she worked in the oil and gas distribution field for many years. Karen loved to travel and made many trips with her family to places such as China, Europe, the South Pacific, India, Mexico, Africa, and South America. She was also an avid reader and friends and family would always find her with a book in her hand.

Karen is survived by a sister, Linda Gates (Barry) of El Paso, TX, and two brothers, Dick Fawcett (Sue) of Benton, LA, and Aubrey Jay Fawcett (Amy) of Colorado Springs, CO. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Pamela Smith, Allen Fawcett, Kristin Gates, Kristopher Gates, Michelle Vail and her aunt, Louise Grisham of Benton, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Bossier City
Download Now