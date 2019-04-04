Karen D. Fawcett



Tomball, TX - A graveside service will be held for Karen D. Fawcett at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. in Shreveport, LA.



Karen D. Fawcett, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Tomball, TX after a short illness. She was born June 6, 1948 to Aubrey Herbert Fawcett and Alice Mildred Jones. She grew up in Shreveport, LA and attended Byrd High School. After graduating, she attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. After graduation, she moved to Houston, Texas where she worked in the oil and gas distribution field for many years. Karen loved to travel and made many trips with her family to places such as China, Europe, the South Pacific, India, Mexico, Africa, and South America. She was also an avid reader and friends and family would always find her with a book in her hand.



Karen is survived by a sister, Linda Gates (Barry) of El Paso, TX, and two brothers, Dick Fawcett (Sue) of Benton, LA, and Aubrey Jay Fawcett (Amy) of Colorado Springs, CO. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Pamela Smith, Allen Fawcett, Kristin Gates, Kristopher Gates, Michelle Vail and her aunt, Louise Grisham of Benton, LA.