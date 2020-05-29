Karen Faye "Faith" Watkins Beaner



Karen Faye "Faith" Watkins Beaner passed quietly on Saturday, May 24, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. She faithfully fought through the difficulties of an illness that lasted nearly three decades.



Karen was born July 5, 1958 to Nathanial Davis and Mildred Watkins. Affectionately called "Kaffie". She went on to LSU Baton Rouge where she became a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Graduated from Northwestern State University with Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked as both Neonatal and Adult Intensive Care Nurses before forced retirement.



She married Calvin Jerome Beaner in 1986. To this union three children were born: Calvin Jr. Joseph Michael and Karenda Nanette. She supported her husband in leadership of Lighthouse Outreach Ministries: including Lighthouse Provider Care Services and Lighthouse Counseling Services.Despite her physical limitations, she utilized her nursing skills to manage. She had thoughtful and compassionate spirit that could be felt by those who knew her. When her physical strength allowed . she continued to attend graduation, weddings, and supported christian education . She will be remembered as her name . Karen (meaning ray of sunshine) and "Faithful".



Left to cherish her memory is Husband: Calvin J. Beaner ,Sr. Sons: Calvin Jr., Joseph Michael, and Jerry Wilkins- Daughter :Karenda Nanette and grandchildren :Aubri Kae and Mason



Siblings: Evelyn Rivers , Warren Watkins, Kenneth Watkins . Sister in laws



And a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Honoring the safety of survivors during this pandemic. Graveside Services honoring Karen Watkins Beaner wil be Saturday May 30, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery @ 1:00pm



Family would like to thank Willis Knighton Health Care doctors, nurses and staff, Promise and especially Northwest Nephrology and Transplant staff, of physician, nurses for the long term commitment to excellence.



Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Psalms 116:15









