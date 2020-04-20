|
|
Karen Mazurkiewicz
Shreveport - Karen Mazurkiewicz, 63, left this world on her own terms the afternoon of Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Born in Buffalo, NY, she spent the first part of her life as an Air Force BRAT, giving her the opportunity to live in numerous places and meet people from a broad variety of cultures and walks of life.
Shreveport became her home more than 40 years ago after she moved here to pursue her college education. She was an educator for 34 plus years with Caddo Parish Schools, primarily as a classroom teacher in grades K-2. She was dedicated to providing for the individual needs and achievements of all her students.
Special thanks to all who took care of her at Christus Highland, her Home Health caregivers, and to her doctors and their staffs, Dr. Boniol, Dr. Ramey, and Dr. Noble. We are grateful for their kind, caring support over these past months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Karen's final resting place will be with her parents, in Buffalo.
Donations in honor of her memory can be made to Pet Savers, Community Renewal, or the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020