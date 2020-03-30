|
Dr. Karen McGuirt McFerrin
Natchitoches - Dr. Karen McGuirt McFerrin, 70, passed away on March 28, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was born May 15, 1949, in Shreveport.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lynn McMichael and her father Garnett Richard McGuirt. She is survived by her loving husband, Calvin, daughters Laura McFerrin Stutes (husband Ryan) Angela and Kayla and sons Jonas McFerrin (wife Kelsey) and Jess McFerrin (wife Marci) sister Brenda Sanders (husband Dearl) brother Dr. G Richard McGuirt (wife Gloria). Grandchildren Miles, Conner, Analise, Jaden, and Adalee. She will be dearly missed.
Karen held degrees in political science, counseling and the doctorate in Education Technology Leadership, and had done post-doctoral work in composition and rhetoric. She taught at Northwestern in Education Technology and in Communication. She was known internationally for research related to distance education, particularly for research into the ways that distance education can accommodate the needs of people with disabilities. She was, perhaps, best known for the extraordinary care and support that she provided for each of her many students.
The family is grateful for the support of Father Frank Fuller and the doctors and staff of Louisiana Extended Care Hospital, particularly Dr.'s Mary Long and Warren Botnik.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, a private family graveside service will be held at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. A memorial service in honor of her life will be held at a later date.
Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Karen on our website, www.blanchardstdenisfuneralhome.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020