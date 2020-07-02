Karen Tilley Glover
Coushatta, LA - Funeral services for Karen Tilley Glover, 59, of Coushatta, LA will be held at 2:30 P.M. Monday, July 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church with Dr. Nathan Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Springville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Family Life Center, First Baptist Church. Funeral services under the direction of Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home, Coushatta, LA.
Karen was born September 21, 1960 in Coushatta, LA and passed away June 29, 2020.
Karen enjoyed being outdoors doing things in her yard. She also loved camping and canoeing on the Buffalo River in Arkansas. She also loved staying on the beach in Pensacola, FL during Blue Angels Weekend and watching Kevin Coleman, The Blue Angels, and others perform at the air show, while enjoying the company of family. Karen also enjoyed visiting Holly Beach, LA and crabbing in the marsh.
She was saved at a young age by her Lord Jesus Christ during vacation bible school at Springhill Baptist Church, Ringgold, LA and many years later she was baptized at First Baptist Church of Coushatta where she is a member and enjoyed teaching young children in Sunday school with Elizabeth Perkins and others. She loves her Lord Jesus Christ. Later in sickness and confined at home from the effects of ALS Karen made every effort to communicate via email, text messages, and Face book using her Dynavox eye-tracking communication device to point out to others the need for Christ in their lives and encourage them to accept Jesus as their savior.
Karen fought a courageous battle with ALS for 5 years. During that time, she was blessed by many people who encouraged her, cared for her, and prayed for her. The family wishes to thank her church family and pastor Dr. J. Nathan Davis at First Baptist Church of Coushatta for the love, prayers, and cards. Also, the family is thankful for the prayers, cards, and love from her Bank of Coushatta friends and Bank Board. Special thanks are given to her home care givers Annette Edwards, Beatrice Calhoun, Shonda Whitaker, Alissia Wiley, Juanita Caldwell, Margaret Williams, and Gloria Speed for their tireless efforts seeing after her during her illness.
The family is thankful for the medical assistance given Karen by Dr. Wyche Coleman, Dr. Billy DeFee, Dr. Martin Carter, Dr. Sean Troxclair, Dr. Wesley Carlisle, Dr. G. E. Ghali, Dr. Spence Willis, Jeanette Tilley, Linda Tilley, Anisha Smith, Karen Flack, Marquita Davidson, Winadeen York and the Advantage Home Health staff, the staff of Christus Coushatta Hospital, Dr. Stanley Appel and Karen Toennis and staff of Houston Methodist ALS Clinic. The family also wants to thank the staff of Respiratory Quality Services of Houston, TX and special therapist, Will, Jordan, and Christy. The family also wishes to thank her physical therapists, Dan Dupree and Sonja Patterson as well as Laura Jon Sams and Philip Harris with regard to her Dynavox eye-tracking communication devise.
Karen maintained a radiant smile throughout her 5 year battle with ALS up until the last several days of her life. Now she is smiling again, walking, and talking with her Lord Jesus Christ and family members and friends she hasn't seen in a long time.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Kathleen Tilley; infant twin brothers, Layne and Wayne Tilley; maternal grandparents, Frank and Rose Reeves; and paternal grandparents, Benjamin Levit and Mavis Tilley and Zellie Fowler Tilley.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Jerry Glover of Coushatta, LA; four daughters, Hayley Whatley Edwards and husband Jason of Coushatta, LA, Angela Cobb and Jim of Tampa, FL, Erin Carnline and husband Stewart of Natchitoches, LA, and Alaina Glover of Castor, LA; four sisters, Jeanette Tilley of Boyce, LA, Linda Tilley of Rimersburg, PA, Necie Harris and husband Terry of Ashland, LA, and Kelli Tilley of Castor, LA; nine grandchildren: Cody Edwards, Adrienne Edwards, Garrett Edwards, Trevor Cobb, Cole Carnline, Abby Carnline, Victoria Rice, Olivia Rice, and Pyper Rutan.
Pallbearers will be Jason Edwards, Cody Edwards, Larry Kerby, Nathan Kerby, Christopher Harris, and Stewart Carnline. Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Wyche Coleman, Dr. Billy DeFee, Ronnie Farrar, and David McCoy.
The family request memorials are given to the First Baptist Church of Coushatta Building Fund, 2000 Alonzo Street, Coushatta, LA 71019, Springville Cemetery Monument Restoration Fund, P O Box 1023, Coushatta, LA, or the charity of your choice
