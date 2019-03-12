Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
9500 Neenah Avenue
Austin, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Wainwright Moore


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Wainwright Moore Obituary
Karen Wainwright Moore

Shreveport - Karen Wainwright Moore, a former resident of Shreveport, has passed away at her home in Cedar Park, Texas on February 27, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Clif Moore, twin sons, Beau and Hunter, a multitude of siblings and their families, her mother Joyce Verhalen Wainwright, her mother-in-law, Mary Anne Moore and a host of devoted friends.

Services will be at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Friday March 15, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, 9894 Norris Ferry Rd., Shreveport, La. 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.