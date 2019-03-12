|
Karen Wainwright Moore
Shreveport - Karen Wainwright Moore, a former resident of Shreveport, has passed away at her home in Cedar Park, Texas on February 27, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Clif Moore, twin sons, Beau and Hunter, a multitude of siblings and their families, her mother Joyce Verhalen Wainwright, her mother-in-law, Mary Anne Moore and a host of devoted friends.
Services will be at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Friday March 15, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, 9894 Norris Ferry Rd., Shreveport, La. 71106.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019