Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
318-797-8124
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Aulds Funeral Home
7849 E. Kings Hwy
Shreveport, LA 71115
Karla Elizabeth Gray Stewart


1961 - 2020
Karla Elizabeth Gray Stewart Obituary
Karla Elizabeth Gray Stewart

Shreveport - A memorial visitation will be held for Karla Elizabeth Gray Stewart, 59, on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. at Aulds Funeral Home 7849 Kings Hwy. Shreveport, Louisiana.

Karla was born on August 28, 1961, and passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana after a brief illness.

Karla graduated from LSU-S with a degree in Chemistry, and for the last forty plus years, has owned and operated Shreve Frame & Clock Gallery in Shreveport. She was a rape crisis counselor, and had many interests including needlepoint and cross stitch, and was a wonderful watercolor artist.

Karla was preceded in death by her father Dave M. Gray, and is survived by her mother Beverly Gray, her brothers Eric Gray, and Roger Gray, her loving son Travis Stewart, and a multitude of good friends. Through her art, community involvement, and business she touched many lives, and she will be sorely missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
