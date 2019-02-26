Katherine Barnett LeBlanc



SHREVEPORT, LA - Mrs. Katherine Barnett LeBlanc, 89, passed away on February 19, 2019. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Forest Park Cemetery, East with Rev. Timothy Hurd, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church officiating.



Mrs. Katherine Wilkinson Barnett was born on January 27, 1930, in Shreveport, LA where she lived all of her childhood. Upon high school graduation, she attended Centenary College of Louisiana where she was a class favorite and proud member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. College is where she met her future husband, a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, and became Mrs. Roy Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. on July 2, 1949. Katherine was a housewife who while raising three children enjoyed volunteering at church and the local hospitals. Only a company transfer to Houston, Texas would displace them from deep family roots in Louisiana. Upon retirement in 1995, Roy and Katherine returned to Shreveport where they lived the rest of their lives.



Mrs. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roy Joseph LeBlanc, Jr.; her parents, Phillip and Katherine Barnett; and a son, Michael LeBlanc. She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Erin Foisie and husband, Larry of Lawrenceville, GA; a daughter, Kay LeBlanc of Clear Lake, TX; and a son, Mark LeBlanc and wife, Jennifer of Montgomery, TX; six grandchildren, Justin LeBlanc of Union, NJ, Cody Foisie of Lawrenceville, GA, Jacob LeBlanc, Joseph LeBlanc, Emily LeBlanc and Sarah LeBlanc, all of Montgomery, TX; and a brother, Bill Barnett of Houston, TX.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Katherine's neighbors and surrounding community for their unconditional care and support. You all helped her live her later years of life as she wished; independently and in the city of Shreveport that she so dearly loved. May God bless you all.