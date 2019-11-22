|
|
Katherine Davis Dolin
Shreveport - On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Katherine Davis Dolin took her last breath on this earth and began her eternal life in heaven.
Katherine Davis was born on September 30, 1926 in Homer, LA, the third child of Ernest and Dezzie Davis and their first to be born in a hospital. The family relocated to Shreveport and after a couple of moves settled in at 2313 Queens Hwy. In addition to the six other siblings who were born in Shreveport, their household also included an uncle and a first cousin.
They attended their neighborhood church, Wynn Memorial Methodist, where Katherine became a Christian. She also met some lifelong friends including her best friend, June. Growing up years included rollerskating, jacks and pickup sticks, brothers' ball games, movies at the Venus, visits to and from relatives, fun you could make yourself, getting somewhere on foot or trolley, WWII and rationing. Graduation from Fair Park ushered in working first at Silver's Five and Dime, then Goode Cage before meeting a handsome soldier who called her "Katie" and married her on June 28, 1945. Their marriage lasted seventy-one years until his death on September 30, 2016.
Children born to the marriage were Marcia and David. When the family moved to South Brookwood Drive, they were "pioneers" in a new area developing outside the Shreveport city limits where new neighbors became new friends and not many moved away. They lived there over 60 years. They were also active members of Summer Grove Methodist Church throughout those years.
Katie was part of a neighborhood ceramics club, bowling leagues, and a group of friends who called themselves the Dixie Belles. She and husband, George, enjoyed American Legion dances and many bowling trips to various cities. There were also ball games to watch, first for children, then grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren, as well as any and all of their performances of any kind. Of course, everything revolved around her weekly beauty shop appointment with Ann!
Because of her friendly and kind nature, she had many friends and was a beloved daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and grandmother. In later years she came to be dearly loved by other residents and office staff and workers alike at Brookdale Assisted Living. After a fall on Easter Sunday 2019, her recovery journey took her on a path that ended at Garden Park Rehab where she continued to turn strangers into friends whether she was playing a mean game of Bingo, making music with the Garden Park Bell Ringers, or just engaging in conversation.
Preceding Katie in death were her husband, George Albert Dolin; son, David Brian Dolin; parents Ernest Sylvester Davis, Sr. and Dezzie Mae Johnston Davis; 7 siblings, Ernest S. "Stinky" Davis, Virginia Jerral Davis Slayton, Betty Jean "Butterball" Davis Brookins, Robert Collins "Bobby" Davis, Tommy Ray Davis, Carolyn Johnston Davis Barber, and Linda Sue Davis Thompson.
A brother, Everett Jack "E. Jack" Davis survives her, as well as daughter, Marcia Jane Dolin Basinger and husband, Bob. Grandchildren left to cherish the memory of their Granny are Dr. Brian Dolin Basinger and wife Heather, Robert Clinton "Clint" Basinger and wife Sarah, and Kip Michelle Basinger Lyles and husband Bobby Lyles. Great-grandchildren include Caleb Dolin Basinger, Devlin Crane Basinger, Carson Howard Basinger, Cameron Altom Basinger, Albany Jane Lyles, and Dolin MacAllister Basinger. Her deep love for and pride in each of them knew no bounds.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Springs of Grace Baptist Church Associate Pastor, Jeff Segner, will be the officiant.
Pallbearers are Brian, Clint, Caleb, Devlin, Carson, and Cameron Basinger, Bobby Lyles and Jay Nissen.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019