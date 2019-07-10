Katherine Marie DeFatta Cascio



Shreveport - Visitation for Katherine Marie DeFatta Cascio will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans located at 939 Jordan St., Shreveport, LA. A funeral mass will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Duane Trombetta. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Mausoleum on Texas Avenue. After these services, family and friends will meet at St. Mary of the Pines Vandegaer Hall, 1050 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA.



Honoring Katherine as pallbearers will be Jeff Goudeau, Roy Prince, Anthony P. DeFatta, Jr., Tyler Cassel, Brian Cascio, and Todd Goudeau.



Mrs. Cascio passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was a lifelong member of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and resident of Shreveport, LA.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Andrew John Cascio; parents, Philip Frances DeFatta and Josephine Cicero DeFatta Verderaime; brothers, Anthony P. DeFatta and Sammie DeFatta; son-in-law, Troy Cassel and granddaughter, Cindy Cassel.



She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Cassel, Phylis Guillot and husband, Keith and John Cascio; brother, Philip DeFatta Verderaime and wife, Sonja; sister-in-law, Sudie DeFatta; grandchildren, Kathy Cassel Jones and husband, Daryl, Theresa Cassel, Jennifer Guillot Goudeau and husband, Jeff, Melissa Guillot Prince and husband, Roy, Brian Cascio and wife, Toni and Courtney Cascio Campbell; great-grandchildren, Darien Cassel and Brittney Douglas, Krystin Cassel and Roy Winn, Tyler Cassel and Ariel Kendrick, Kyra Cassel; Todd Goudeau, Will Goudeau, Dylan Prince, Gavin Prince, Dempsey Cascio, Finley Cascio, Caden Parker, Ellie Campbell; great-great grandchildren, Riley Winn and Robert Cassel; niece, Gina Verderaime Creel; nephews, Anthony P. DeFatta, Jr., Philip F. DeFatta, Michael DeFatta, M.D., Pat Verderaime, and Dennis Verderaime.



Affectionately known to her grands as "Meme", she sacrificed her whole life for her family. With the passing of her father, she left St. Vincent's Academy at 16 to work alongside her mother and brother at their family owned grocery store.



Later in her life, she and Andrew continued providing for the family by becoming owners/operators of South Highland Grocery.



She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but leaves us with the true meaning of love and devotion to God, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and her family.



The family expresses their sincere gratitude for your thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to Alan Borne, M.D. and his staff; as well as, to those from Schumpert Home Health Care and Heart of Hospice. In her memory, the family suggests donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



"Lord, for your faithful people, life is changed, not ended." Published in Shreveport Times on July 10, 2019