Kathleen Sue Gandy



Bossier City, LA - Kathleen Sue "Kat" Gandy, 41, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Christus-Schumpert Hospital in Shreveport, LA. She was born and raised in Converse, LA and later moved to the Shreveport-Bossier area where she lived and worked until her passing.



Kathleen was a loving daughter, sister, spouse, mentor, and friend. She loved to travel the world and experience new things with her friends and family. Her kindness and selflessness lead her to dedicate her life to educating others.



Kathleen is preceded in death by her father Carl Dean Gandy, and is survived by her mother, Mary Sue Gandy; her spouse, Brian Collins; her sister, Kristina Wright; her half-sisters, Missy Herald and Angie Parrie and their families; uncles, Steve Smith and Gerald Neel; and her furbaby, Dizzy the Cat.



A celebration of her life will be held at Rose-Neath South Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Published in Shreveport Times on June 5, 2019