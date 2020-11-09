1/1
Kathryn Butler Stark
Kathryn Butler Stark

Bossier City - Beloved Sister Kathryn Butler Stark passed from here to heaven on November 4, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1921 to Cecil and Cora Butler in Paragould, Arkansas. She graduated from Beach Grove High School in Beach Grove, Arkansas and went on to work for South Western Bell Telephone Company and retired after 40 years.

Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Peter Stark; sisters, Louise Grooms, Euna Mae Murdock and Roma Jean Davis.

Here to cherish her memory is sisters Geri Smith, Cecilia O'Bannion, Correan House and Jo Butler; brothers, James Butler and Wayne Butler many nieces, nephews as well as caregivers Nikki Wilson and Nydra Williams.

The Funeral Service will be at Boone Funeral Home at 10:00AM on November 12. Karl Klaus pastor of First United Methodist Church of Bossier City will preside. Interment will be at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas following the Funeral Service.






Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boone Funeral Home
2156 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318) 742-5361
