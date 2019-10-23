Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Park
Kathryn G. McDowell Bond


1933 - 2019
Kathryn G. McDowell Bond Obituary
Kathryn G.

McDowell Bond

Duncanville, TX - Kathryn G. McDowell Bond of Duncanville, TX was born in Shreveport, LA on January 31, 1933. She was a graduate of St. Vincent's Academy and had a passion for art.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William R. Bond; and her parents, Homer "Pappy" McDowell and Irene McDowell. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rick G. Bond and wife Teri Riley, Darren Bond and her friend Rose Runnells; grandson, Jared Bond; and brother, Buddy McDowell and wife Patricia.

Graveside committal will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Joseph Martina of St Pius X Catholic Church, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
