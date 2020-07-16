Kathryn Jane Berry AlexanderShreveport - Kathryn Alexander age 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 4, 2020. Kathryn was born on January 8, 1934 in San Antonio, TX. and was adopted at age 2 by William and Georgia Berry of Beaumont TX.Kathryn lived in Houston during her early childhood years and upon completion of grade school as valedictorian, moved to Beaumont to attend Beaumont High school. It was there that she became an accomplished musician playing in both the band and the orchestra. During her senior year of high school she won the state music competition on the viola and earned music scholarships in violin to both Rice University in Houston, TX and LSU, Baton Rouge, LA; she was also chosen as the only person from her high school to attend X ray training at Beaumont Baptist Hospital upon graduation and thus earned her degree as a registered X ray technician the following year.She met Walter Alexander while working in the public library in Beaumont and after a short courtship, they were married in 1952. Kathryn then moved to Shreveport, LA where she worked at the C.E. Boyd clinic until starting a family. Years later, when her children were young, she worked part time for Drs. Kelly and Tilberry, Shreveport pediatricians and Dr. Overdyke at the orthopedic clinic while raising her family.In 1967 Kathryn returned back to Houston, TX and worked at Ben Taub Hospital in the new field of Inhalation Therapy. Moving once again, back to Shreveport, La In 1968, she worked for several different doctors over the next 5 years. It was during this period of time that she attended Nuclear Medicine School at the VA Hospital.Sometime around 1976 Kathryn decided to completely change career paths. She went to work for Chapmans Nursery and launched a whole new career in horticulture. She would continue in horticulture for the next 30 years of her life. She retired from Lex Plant Farm in 2011. She was known for her heirloom tomatoes which she hot housed from seed at home.During the years of 1992-2015 Kathryn traveled the world and enjoyed telling stories of her travels and her life to her friends and coworkers. She took many beautiful photographs of her travels and had a natural eye for photography. She also enjoyed developing her own photos in her home darkroom. She was an avid reader of current events and a WW Two addict. She had an affinity for young people and they gravitated towards her warm and funny personality. She was the consummate entertainer who was loved dearly by her grandchildren and friends for her funny and amusing antics. She will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her as she touched the lives of many people.Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents William and Georgia Berry and her grandson Mathew Alexander Ramey.Left to cherish her memory are Gretchen Henry, her partner in crime, traveling companion, caregiver and advocate, her sister, Francis Thurman of El Paso TX, her daughter and son in law, Karen & Dr. Stephen Ramey, daughter and son in law, Terri and John Stridesberg, son, Cal Alexander, 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and Lauren Henry, niece, whom she was a second mother to.The family would like to express sincere thanks to all the compassionate doctors and nurses that helped care for Kathryn the last 4 years of her life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society, St Jude Hospital, or St Joseph Indian SchoolA Memorial service will be held at a later date