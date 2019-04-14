|
|
Kathryn Mrdja
- - Passed March 31, 2019, aged 57. Born Betty Mrdja in Oklahoma on April 10, 1961; graduated Centenary College 1983.
Preceded in death by parents Bettie Jo and Rudolph. Survived by sister Maria Mrdja and a loving community of friends and writers worldwide.
Kathryn had a big heart, and often said "I love you." She meant it every time. She was passionate about words, animals and music. A champion for women's rights, she volunteered on the board of the Louisiana chapter of N.O.W. and petitioned for the Equal Rights Amendment. She was a math tutor, choir director, case manager, portrait photographer, corporate trainer and ASL interpreter. She was eclectic, dependable and kind.
A talented writer and a meticulous editor, Kate shared her time generously to help other writers. Doubtless she would have edited this obituary to be more concise, while still conveying our loss and love; we shall have to muddle on without her. Her sharp wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed. Her short stories and essays keep her voice and spirit alive in our hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Port City Cat Rescue. Memorial service: All Souls Unitarian Church of Shreveport, 7PM May 9, 2019.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 14, 2019