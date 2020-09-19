1/1
Kathryn Olin
Kathryn Olin

Shreveport, LA - Kathryn Olin, 99, a longtime resident of Shreveport, LA, and Houston, TX, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born in Calvin, Oklahoma, on July 25, 1921, to Exie and Yeadon Littleton Blackwell. They moved to Shreveport, LA later that year. Kathryn graduated from C.E. Byrd High School and Centenary College of Louisiana.

She and her late husband of 67 years, Leonard W. Olin, Jr, began their family in Shreveport. Living on Greenway Place, she instilled family tradition in her children, making sure every Wednesday all family sat and ate the world's best fried chicken with rice and gravy - a tradition that moved with them to Houston in the late '70s. Everyone on Greenway Place knew it was supper time at the Olin's when she rang the bell. Kathryn was an avid poet and enjoyed sharing her works with friends and family.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Kay Bailey and husband, Bob of Houston, TX and sons, Rick Olin and wife, Debbie of Madison, WI, and Bill Olin and wife, Jo Alice of Monroe, LA. She adored her four grandchildren, Robert Bailey and wife, Sarah, Leslie Youssefi and husband, Ali, Cassie Berthelot and husband, Kevin, and Max Olin and wife, Emily, and great- grandchildren, Adaline, Timothy and Robert Bailey and Jillian Berthelot.

A private graveside service was held for the family.

The family suggests donations may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891 or the charity of your choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
