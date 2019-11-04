|
Katie Koellen
Shreveport - Catharine "Katie" Ann Miller Koellen passed away November 3rd, 2019 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Mark's Cathedral, 2785 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating will be the Very Reverend Alston B. Johnson, Dean. Visitation will follow in the Cathedral Parlor.
Katie was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on August 19, 1948. After graduating from C.E. Byrd High School, she received her Bachelor of Arts from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. Her passion for art led her to be a Curator of the Riverside Galleries in Riverside, California, and a traveling public school art teacher in Arkansas. She later joined her husband, John Peter Koellen, at Earthereal restaurant in Shreveport. There they set a gold standard for good food, warmth and generosity.
Katie is preceded in death by her parents Dorothy Davies Miller and James Hull Miller, as well as her brother James Davies Miller.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, John Peter Koellen; stepsons, Chris and Scott Koellen; sister, Mary Alice Rountree and her husband, Doug; niece, Catharine Rountree McKay and her husband Johnny; nephews, Miller Rountree and his wife Kathryn and Storm Miller and his wife Carla. Her great nieces are Caroline McKay and Clay Rountree. Great nephews are Jack and James McKay and Luke and Brooks Rountree.
Katie was an active member of St. Mark's Cathedral and served in the Altar Guild. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Mark's Cathedral Altar Guild, 908 Rutherford, Shreveport, Louisiana 71104.
Honoring Katie as pallbearers are Miller Rountree, Doug Rountree, Storm Miller, Chris Koellen, Johnny McKay, Sherlee Despot, Karol Fontaine, Laura Boyd, and Glenda Lenox.
Katie lives on in the love she gave to everyone she ever met.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019