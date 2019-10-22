|
Katy DeSoto
Laura Katherine Roddie DeSoto was born May 9th, 1941 in Corpus Christi, Texas and passed away suddenly in a car accident on October 20th, 2019. Katy was the daughter of James and Laura Roddie. Preceding her in death was her mother and father and her aunts and uncles. Surviving her is her husband of 57 years, Mel DeSoto, son Robert DeSoto, son David DeSoto, daughter Kathleen Creech, grandson Jared DeSoto, granddaughter Megan Rodriquez, granddaughter Grace DeSoto, granddaughter Laura Creech, grandson Theodore Creech, and great grandson Anthony Summers-Dixon. Also surviving her is her sister Jenny Williams and her husband Bob, niece Laurie Gross, nephew Larry Ball, and nephew Jon Ball.
Katy was a National Merit Scholar, high school valedictorian, all-district high school volley ball player, Girls State Representative, high school math teacher; she held a BS degree from University of Houston and master's degree of education from LSUS, and she was a published author of multiple genealogies. Katy also taught aerobics for 20 years and was the winner of more than 35 tennis tournaments in women's and mixed doubles, including the 1982 State of Louisiana women's double championship with partner Ann McLaren. She loved all animals, especially horses, and was a master handicapper who loved LA Downs. She had found the horse of her life, Big John, a rescue, just recently. She was a happy Christian who studied scripture every morning. Most importantly, she was a loving wife to her husband, an inspiring beloved mother to her children and grandchildren. She had many lifelong friends who will miss her sweet presence. In losing her, her family has lost its foundation and she will be greatly missed. Katy would appreciate any donations in her name to go toward helping animals.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Southern Trace Country Club. Family will be there the service will begin at 10am and hors d'oeuvres will be served afterwards until noon
