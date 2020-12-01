Keith Weyland BurtonOil City - Funeral services celebrating the life of Keith Weyland Burton will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 705 S. Spruce Street, Vivian, LA. Interment to follow at the Old Mooringsport Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation Thursday, Dec. 3rd from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.Keith was born on July 31, 1936 in Shreveport, LA and passed away on November 30, 2020 in Oil City, LA.Keith is preceded in death by his father, Paul Hugo Burton and mother, Sally Bamburg Burton; brother, John Robert Burton, Sr; sisters, Joan Burton and Mary Carolyn Burton Crain. Keith is survived by his son, David Burton and wife, Melissa Bonner Burton; his grandchildren, David Mark Burton and Alyssa Noel Burton. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews known to them as "Uncle Bub" and special friends, Donna Jackson and Sean Botzong.Keith was a member of the last high school graduating class in Oil City in 1955. He was a member of the United States Navy serving on the aircraft carrier, USS Randolph, CVA-15 as Aviation Boatswain's mate and received an honorable discharge. Keith then went to work in the oil industry as his father and grandfather before him. He worked all over the world including California, Singapore, Egypt and Norway before returning home to Oil City in the late 1970's. At this time, he started his own production company in the Caddo Pine Island field. Keith continued to produce his wells into his late seventies before retiring. Keith was a member of the Oil City Rotary Club having served as past president. He loved living on Caddo Lake and his wish for his tombstone was to say, "All things considered,…I'd rather be on Ferry Lake Road."