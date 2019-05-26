|
|
Kelly Elizabeth Tubbs
Keithville - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kelly Elizabeth Tubbs, 47, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tommy Allan. Interment will follow in Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest.
Kelly was born on March 25, 1972, and passed away on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 26, 2019