Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA
Kelly Elizabeth Tubbs Obituary
Kelly Elizabeth Tubbs

Keithville - Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Kelly Elizabeth Tubbs, 47, will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Tommy Allan. Interment will follow in Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Hill Crest.

Kelly was born on March 25, 1972, and passed away on Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019.

Published in Shreveport Times on May 26, 2019
