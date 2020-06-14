Kelly Stacks Carpenter
1963 - 2020
Kelly Stacks Carpenter

Athens, LA - Funeral services were held for Mrs. Kelly Stacks Carpenter, age 57, at First United Methodist Church, 501 West 3rd Street, Homer, LA, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Perry Anderson. Interment followed at Tulip Cemetery near Athens, LA. The family received friends at the church on Sunday, from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service.

Kelly was born on April 28, 1963, in Homer, LA, to B. L. and Sarah Walker Stacks. She entered into rest on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Kelly was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend. She devoted 33 years to David Wade Correctional Center and retired in 2017. Since retirement, Kelly dedicated many hours to taking care of her family, planning holiday events and spoiling her two grandchildren.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Nancy Walker Stacks, and her beloved brother, Louis Walker Stacks, who was also involved in the same accident.

She is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Douglas "Doug" Carpenter; daughter, Nancy Blanchard of Minden, LA; sister, Sarah Harmon and husband Jimmy of Athens, LA; two grandchildren, Raegan Blanchard and Beaux Blanchard; niece, Trudy Hays and husband Clayton of Homer; nephew, Seth Harmon and wife Jessica of Minden; four great-nieces and a great-nephew, Jewelyn Hays, Mary Katherine Hays, Sarabeth Hays, Hallie Harmon and Hayden Harmon.

Pallbearers were Seth Harmon, Hayden Harmon, Clayton Hays, Daniel Barnard, Teal Austin, and Jerry Abercrombie.

In lieu of flowers honoring Kelly, her family suggests memorials be made to donor's charity of choice.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
