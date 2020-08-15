Kenneth Brian RodenrothShreveport, Louisiana - Mr. Kenneth Brian Rodenroth, 57 passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at home after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Osborn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Kings Highway Christian Church. Officiating will be George Latimer of Kings Highway Christian Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Cemetery, St. Vincent Avenue.Mr. Kenneth Rodenroth was born in Waco, Texas and a resident of Shreveport, Louisiana for 50 years. He was a graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and a longtime member of Kings Highway Christian Church, where he served as an usher. Kenny enjoyed playing golf with his dad, brother, and nephew whenever they could. One of Kenny's favorite courses to play golf was the course at Grand Lake, Colorado. Kenny also loved to help his dad in the garden planting day lilies and flowers at the church. He also loved fishing. Kenny was an avid Dallas Cowboy's fan. His presence will greatly be missed.Mr. Kenneth Rodenroth was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Eleanor Rodenroth. He is survived by his parents, Terry and Suzanne Rodenroth; sisters, Lynn Sherrer and husband, David, and sister Amy Wynn; and brother, Richard Rodenroth and Carol. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.