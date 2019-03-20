Kenneth Eugene Darnell



Shreveport, LA - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth Eugene Darnell on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Savannah Grand, Bossier City, Louisiana. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Shreveport, LA.



Kenneth Eugene Darnell was born on July 22, 1930 in Sarepta, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned a degree in chemical engineering. He bravely served as first lieutenant of the 65th Infantry Regiment in the infamous Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War, enduring freezing temperatures and limited rations. In honor of his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star, among many other medals. Upon return to the United States, Kenneth was employed by Halliburton as a chemical engineer for 28 years-and even then coming out of retirement to serve in the capacity of consultant/liaison with the South American branches for a few years. During his time with Halliburton, Kenneth and his family lived in many places, stretching from Comodoro Rivadavia, Chubut, in southern Argentina, all the way up to Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He eventually retired to his country home just outside of Vivian, Louisiana, where he enjoyed the peace and quiet.



Kenneth is predeceased by his beloved wife, June Darnell, and his parents Clifford and Mary Darnell. He is survived by his sister, Jane Goodwin; his three daughters, Mary Martin and husband Robert Martin; Lisa Daye; and Sarah Knick and husband James Knick; niece, Ann Stallworth and husband John; nephew, Samuel Goodwin; grandchildren, Aimee Pfriemer, Jennifer Cloutet, Emily Daye, and Kenneth Knick. He also leaves behind a great-nephew, two great nieces, and three great-grandchildren.



Kenneth collected many amazing stories over the course of his life, sharing them often with his family and friends. After all the exciting adventures my grandfather ever told me about, the two things I will remember most about him are his unfailing courage and his incredible desire and ability to always do whatever was needed to take care of his family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Kenneth's name to .