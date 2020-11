Kenneth L. FranksShreveport - Kenneth L. Franks was born August 18, 1953 and sadly passed on November 13, 2020. Services to honor Kenny's memory will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Boone Funeral Home.Preceding Kenny in death are parents, A.D. and Mignon Franks; and brother, Donald Franks. He is survived by sons, Bo Franks and wife Candace, and Greg Franks and wife Lisa; sister, Carolyn Garsee; grandchildren, Jaxon, Landon, McKenzie, Braden, and Elana; nephew, Robert Frealy; partner, Pam Rothchester and other family members and friends.Kenny lived life according to his terms and enjoyed every minute. He leaves behind a legacy of memories and love for his family.