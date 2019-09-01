|
|
Kenneth Lee Richmond, Sr.
Shreveport, LA - Kenneth Lee Richmond, Sr., 86, went on to be with his Lord and Savior after complications from a stroke on August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5850 Buncombe Rd., Shreveport, LA. Dr. Chad Hardbarger will be officiating. Burial will follow at the NW LA Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Kenneth was born October 21, 1932 in Shreveport, LA to Floy Marion Richmond and Dona Isabella Sharrock Richmond. He graduated from Fair Park High School in 1951. While in high school, he was on the 2nd Team All-State and 2nd Team All-City in football. He attended Louisiana Tech in 1952. Kenneth proudly served in the U.S. Army and the 82nd Airborne with the Paratroopers from 1954 and 1956 where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He worked at KCS Railroad for 41 years where he retired as a Terminal Trainmaster in 1994. After retiring, he along with his wife, Beryl, and her mother enjoyed travelling often. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years where he served as Deacon.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beryl Rachelle Smithe Richmond; sister, Juanita Strickland; and brothers, Don and Wayne Richmond. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Kenneth Lee Richmond, Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Forrest Richmond Welch and husband Mark; grandchildren, Amanda Andrews, Jennifer Evans, Chip Welch, Chad Welch, Daniel Wilson, Lea Richmond, and Lauren Richmond; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chip Welch, Chad Welch, Eric Evans, Brian Andrews, Larry Arnold, and George Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Butch Bunch and Gene Burch. Honorary pallbearers chosen by Kenneth but who went before him are Wendell Collins, Ted Frisch, and Jim Branim.
Thank you for all the love and support shown to us during this time. We would especially like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home for their care during his brief stay there. We want to especially thank Babette Simmons, RN, for her exceptional care, kindness, and compassion.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019