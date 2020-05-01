Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Fyffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Fyffe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ray (Kenny) Fyffe Obituary
Kenneth Ray Fyffe (Kenny), age 68 passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born January 2, 1952 in Bremerhaven, Germany to Richard C. Fyffe and Dorothy M. Fyffe.

Kenny worked as a machinist, retiring from General Electric in Shreveport in 2016. He lived In Karnack, Texas where he enjoyed gardening, fishing and a laid-back life (as he would say).

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and one son Michael Hughes.

He is survived by his son, Kevin S. Fyffe, brother Randy Fyffe and wife Marta, sister Trina Fyffe and husband Kevin, partner Kathy Haines, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A private family gathering will be held in his honor. If anyone would like to leave a tribute for Kenny or a message for the family please visit https://www.sullivan-funeralhome.com/tributes.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -