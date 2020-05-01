|
Kenneth Ray Fyffe (Kenny), age 68 passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born January 2, 1952 in Bremerhaven, Germany to Richard C. Fyffe and Dorothy M. Fyffe.
Kenny worked as a machinist, retiring from General Electric in Shreveport in 2016. He lived In Karnack, Texas where he enjoyed gardening, fishing and a laid-back life (as he would say).
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and one son Michael Hughes.
He is survived by his son, Kevin S. Fyffe, brother Randy Fyffe and wife Marta, sister Trina Fyffe and husband Kevin, partner Kathy Haines, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A private family gathering will be held in his honor. If anyone would like to leave a tribute for Kenny or a message for the family please visit https://www.sullivan-funeralhome.com/tributes.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 1 to May 2, 2020