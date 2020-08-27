Kenneth Ray Reeves



Houston, TX - Our beloved son, father, brother and friend, Kenneth Ray Reeves passed away suddenly on August 14, 2020 in Houston, Texas.



Ken was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 17, 1974 to parents Roger Reeves and Diana Reeves Shaw. He graduated from Parkway High School in Bossier City, Louisiana and worked for Halliburton in Bossier City, Louisiana, British Petroleum and Centerpoint in Houston, Texas and most recently Calumet in both Shreveport, Louisiana and Houston, Texas. He was a skilled and dedicated employee.



His daughters were his pride and joy and he was their rock. He loved the times he spent with them and was so very proud of all of their accomplishments! He had an unmatched wit and a contagious laugh. We will miss his ability to bring joy and laughter to any occasion. He was an avid LSU and Saints fan and loved sports. He had a fierce loyalty to family and friends. He liked to cook and we all loved his pork chops.



Ken is survived by his daughters Elise Hall, Brandi Reeves and Kara Reeves; mother Diana Reeves Shaw and stepdad Jim Shaw; sister Shannon Reeves and brothers Chad Shaw and wife Jennifer and Mark Shaw; uncles Darrell Estein, Larry Estein and David Reeves. Also survived by his beloved pet Bailey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his father Roger Reeves, grandparents Vernice and Janie Estein and Ray and Dorene Vines and uncle Jerry Reeves.



A memorial celebration of Ken's life will be held at First Baptist Bossier, Bossier City La on Saturday, August 29th. Visitation will be from 1 until 2pm with service to follow.



We would like to express a special thank you to Calumet in Houston for their support and generosity during this most difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kens memory to First Baptist Church Bossier City, Louisiana 2810 E. Texas, 71111 or Bellaire Baptist Church, 1210 Bellaire Boulevard, Bossier City, La 71112.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store