Kenneth Toms
Castor - Mr. Kenneth Lee Toms, age 79 of Saline, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed camping and all the great outdoors had to offer. Mr. Toms was known to be an animated storyteller who never met a stranger. He was never shy to share his gift of gab. Mr. Toms was married to the love of his life, Mrs. Pat, for 57 years. He will be greatly remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Patricia (Watts) Toms; daughters, Diana Lynn Merendino (Tommy), Sherri Lee Caskey (David); son, Anthony Jerome "Tony" Toms (Jerri); 8 grandchildren; 8.5 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Jefferson and Effie Dale (Driggers) Toms; siblings, Thomas Jerome Toms, Anthony Wayne Toms, Gloria Jean Toms.
Friends may visit with the family on 4:00PM ~ 8:00PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church near Saline. Funeral services are set for 11:00AM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Reverends Stuart Toms and James "Face" Lovell officiating. Burial will follow in Old Saline Cemetery under the direction of Southern-Edmonds Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020