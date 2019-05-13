Kenneth Ward



Plain Dealing, LA - Kenneth Ward, 77, passed away May 11th after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was surrounded by his family.



Kenneth is survived by his wife of 54 years Johnnie, daughters Renee Lee, Denise Quintanilla & husband Guillermo; son Kenny Ward and wife Kathy; grandsons Keith Lee and wife Erica, Dustin Lee, and great grandson Cooper Lee; extended family members Steven and Mileah Evans, Johnny and Abby Evans, Justin and Courtney Rich, sister JoAnne Ward and brother Donnie Ward and wife, a host of nieces, nephews and his church family at Immanuel Baptist Church in Plain Dealing. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents TG & Katie Ward; brothers Leon and Ronald Ward, and sister Floy (Sister) Wiens.



A welder by trade he retired from Beaird Industries after 43 years of service. Kenneth loved his family, fishing, tinkering with automobiles, and making homemade ice cream.



Kenneth was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge and we thank the Plain Dealing Lodge for their support during Kenneth's illness. He was also a member of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Posse. The family would like to thank the staff at Willis Knighton Bossier, Promise Bossier, and special thank you to Dr. Patrick Deere for taking good care of Kenneth.



Services for Kenneth will be held 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Plain Dealing, LA. Officiating will be Brother Walter Holmes. Burial will follow in Plain Dealing Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, 109 S. Perrin St., Plain Dealing, LA 71064.



Honoring him as pallbearers will be James Butcher, Wimberly Day, Johnny McCall, Roy Noble, Jay Stiles, and Terry Ward. Honorary pallbearers are Odell Malone, Kenneth Stiles, and Mike Ward. Published in Shreveport Times on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary