|
|
Kera Brook McLain Hamilton
Shreveport - Kera Brook McLain Hamilton, age 34, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at M.D. Anderson after a courageous battle with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and best friend who was committed to making the best of every moment. As the owner and operator of the Glenwood Tea Room, she dedicated herself to making her community a better place.
Kera's life began on July 4th, 1985 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her birthday was fitting considering her beauty and flame. Like a firework, her life was nothing short of stunning. Sadly, her life ended sooner than it should have. Kera believed in life after death and fought the devil at every turn of her fight against cancer. Kera's mantra was "Not Today Satan." This authoritative statement was meant as a funny reminder that today was not his regardless of the news.
Kera was one to celebrate life's greatest moments and encouraged others to do the same. Among other things, Kera loved exploring the world, dining at the best restaurants, and savoring every moment. She firmly believed that others should also experience life's greatest moments and make lasting memories. Kera will be remembered forever by not only her husband and best friend of 17 years (married 12 years March 8th) Jarred Hamilton, and their three sweet, innocent children, Austin (9), Aubree (7) and Aiden (2), but also by her parents Patrick McLain and Kim McCandlish, her step-parents Anna McLain, Eileen McLain, and Raymond McCandlish, her in-laws Robert and Crystal Hamilton, and her brother and sister Kyle McLain and Sydney Basco. Kera will undoubtedly be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Kera's wish was to celebrate by commemorating all the wonderful relationships she has made throughout her life. In honor of Kera, please join us in a Celebration of Life Service which will be held on Sunday, March 15, at 2:00 p.m., at her family's pavilion located on Cross Lake - 2947 Duncan Drive, Shreveport, LA 71119. We will share stories, memories, and photos of her life. Families and their children are encouraged to attend to share stories and make new lasting memories together as Kera would have wanted. In the meantime, please send all photos to [email protected] Your photos and stories are greatly appreciated!
Please wear attire that reminds you of Kera and your favorite memory with her.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020