|
|
Kermie Smith Valentine
Shreveport - Funeral services for Kermie Smith Valentine will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Mansfield, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Eucharistic Mass with the Reverend Jamie Flowers officiating. Interment will follow at Mansfield Cemetery.
Kermie was born on September 21, 1931 in Thomas, Texas and passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Celeste Lenoir Valentine, his parents Walter Thomas and Evelyn Smith Valentine and a brother, Thomas Charles Valentine and his wife Billie. Kermie is survived by his daughter June Langford and husband Rick of Shreveport, La, his son Rhonny Valentine and wife Andrea of Natchitoches, LA. his grandchildren whose pursuits he greatly supported: Ben Langford, wife Christin and their daughter Madeleine; Claire Broussard, husband Jacob and their children Sophia, Amelie, Mary Celeste and Guvie Paul; Brian Langford and wife Erin Langford, M.D.; Drew Valentine and wife Tiffany; and Leslie Anne Valentine. Additionally, Kermie is survived by special nieces Beth Valentine Adams and Lisa Beck White.
A long-time resident of Mansfield, Louisiana, Kermie lived his life to the fullest. After graduating from Oak Grove high School in 1948 and Northwestern State University in 1952, he began his career teaching and coaching at Oak Grove High School for the next nine years. In 1961, Kermie opened and successfully operated Valentine Ready Mix Concrete in Many, LA until his retirement in 1996. Throughout his life Kermie served his community on various boards including: Senior Warden and Vestry Member at Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Desoto Parish School Board, Board of Directors Community Bank of Louisiana, President of Mansfield Nursing Center and a member of the Board of Directors of the Sabine River Authority.
Serving as pallbears will be Ben Langford, Brian Langford, Drew Valentine, Joey Beck, Bryan White and Jacob Broussard. Honorary pallbears include: D. Scott Brown, Reimer Calhoun Jr., William E. Dorroh, Calvin Jones, A.W. McDonald, Jr., Herman Lawson, Sonny Hall, Judson Rives, the Board of Directors at Community Bank of Louisiana and Board of Directors at Management Seven Nursing Home Corporation.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Pierre Blanchard, the staff of Montclair Park Assisted Living and St. Joseph Hospice. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Linda Mitchell, Furilene Carroll, Doris Howard, Delores Jones, Patricia Farruya and Regina Allen for the loving and compassionate care they provided for our father and Pop Pop.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, 401 Washington Avenue Mansfield, LA 71052 or a .
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019