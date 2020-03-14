|
|
Kevin Leone, Sr.
Stonewall - Surrounded by his family, Kevin Scott Leone, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 after a 5 year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Kevin was born on January 17, 1970 in Bossier City, LA and resided in Stonewall, LA. Kevin was an honor student of the 1988 graduating class of Loyola High School in Shreveport and a graduated Cum Laude, in the 1999 graduating class of Louisiana State University - Shreveport where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. Kevin ended his professional career as a member of the sales team at Eagle Distributing where he won Salesman of the Year and other accolades including a cruise, for sales. He began his professional career at age seven as a model for Rubenstein's. Kevin attended Grace Community Church with his family. Kevin loved crawfish, music, movies and was an avid sports enthusiast but above all, he was the #1 fan of the LSU Tigers.
Although the fight against ALS was a challenging one, Kevin was fortunate to have excellent care and the family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the special members of his care team. To Dr. Susan Seiler-Smith, thank you for your persistence in helping Kevin obtain a diagnosis and your ongoing commitment to his care. To Dr. Scott Howard of Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialist, how lucky we were to meet you in the ER. Your medical expertise, guidance, care and compassion have been invaluable over the years. To Dr. Cody Tingle, thank you for taking a new patient in his final stages, for your care and kindness. To Mr. Tim Wheelahan and the PT/OT staff at Christus Outpatient Therapy, thank you for your tireless efforts to provide therapy to Kevin and your willingness to continue until he could no longer make trips to clinic. To Dr. Heitzman and the staff at TX Neurology in Dallas, TX, for your help navigating through the diagnosis and progression of ALS, for your direction and your prompt responses to our every request. To the numerous DME companies and staff who have helped Kevin along the way thanks to all of you.
Kevin is survived by his wife Heather Hovis Leone; daughters, Hali Rodriguez (Evan) of Dallas, TX and Kaitlin Sepulvado (Dane) of Haughton, LA; sons, Scotty and Jacob of Stonewall; parents Simon and Joyce Leone of Shreveport; sister Ashley Leone Yerger of Stonewall; brother Shaun Leone of Shreveport; bonus daughter Amanda Carrell (Chris) of DeRidder, bonus son Trevor Hovis of Shreveport; bonus grandson JP Carrell of DeRidder; beloved French bulldogs, Bella and Bocephus; numerous aunts, uncles, a niece, several nephews and many cousins. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Elva and Sam Garcie, and Frances and Sevado Leone.
Funeral services for Kevin will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home (Southside) with Pastor Juan Huertas of The United Methodist Church officiating, a burial at Forest Park West Shreveport will follow. Visitation will be Monday, March 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home (Southside).
Honoring Kevin as pallbearers will be, Jason Ebarb, Rod Leone, Chris Davis, Chris Hawks, Chris Carrell and Trevor Hovis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation in honor of Kevin to one of the following ALS organizations -
teamgleason.org to help empower people with ALS live a better life #nowhiteflags;
answerals.org to fund research so that we may one day have a cure;
alsa.org the ALS Association which funds research and provides support for ALS patients.
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020