1/1
Kim Cannon
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kim Cannon

Shreveport - Kimberly "Kim" Anne Cannon, 35, of Shreveport, LA was taken way too soon in a vehicle collision on Wednesday September 9, in Dixie Inn, LA. She was born May 11, 1985 in Marshall, TX to the late Floyd Keith "Barney" & Kaye Cannon. Kim was employed by Madden Contracting as the Operations Manager of Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Sarepta, LA. Full of life and many talents, Kim worked in promotions and marketing at various companies including the Texarkana Bandits hockey team and later the St. Louis Bandits, Shreveport Mudbugs, Florida Everblades, Harrah's Resort Rincon, CA and Horseshoe Casino Shreveport. Kim loved life and loved to travel especially her most favorite place, New York City.

She is preceded in death by her father; grandmothers Jeri Meeks and Jean Cannon; and grandfather Floyd Cannon.

She is survived by her mother of Jefferson, TX; twin brother, Kyle Cannon of Irving, TX; grandfather, Tom Meeks of Ashdown, AR; uncles Eddie Meeks (Koti) of McKinney, TX and Mike Meeks (Tim) of Castle Rock, CO; aunt Karen Porter (Mike) of Ashdown, AR; cousins Brandon Lewis, Brayden and Tyler Porter, Braden and Kade Faircloth; her very best friend Bailee Hurley (Adam, Liam, Lyda) and many other numerous friends and extended relatives.

Pallbearers are Adam Hurley, Brad Hanson, Ray Delia, Brandon Lewis, Brayden Porter, Josh Turner, Mike Porter and Tyler Porter.

Honorary Pallbearers are John Best, Harris McKnight and James Walker.

Open visitation will be held at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas from 2-6 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020. Services will be 2:00 pm. Sunday, September 13th at First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow 5:00 pm. at Ashdown Memorial Gardens in Ashdown, AR. Bro. Don Embry will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Santa Clause Attn: Brooke at 6341 Westport Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71129.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Haggard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Burial
05:00 PM
Ashdown Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard Funeral Home
203 E. Clarksville St.
Jefferson, TX 75657
(903) 665-3939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved