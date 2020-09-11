Kim Cannon



Shreveport - Kimberly "Kim" Anne Cannon, 35, of Shreveport, LA was taken way too soon in a vehicle collision on Wednesday September 9, in Dixie Inn, LA. She was born May 11, 1985 in Marshall, TX to the late Floyd Keith "Barney" & Kaye Cannon. Kim was employed by Madden Contracting as the Operations Manager of Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Sarepta, LA. Full of life and many talents, Kim worked in promotions and marketing at various companies including the Texarkana Bandits hockey team and later the St. Louis Bandits, Shreveport Mudbugs, Florida Everblades, Harrah's Resort Rincon, CA and Horseshoe Casino Shreveport. Kim loved life and loved to travel especially her most favorite place, New York City.



She is preceded in death by her father; grandmothers Jeri Meeks and Jean Cannon; and grandfather Floyd Cannon.



She is survived by her mother of Jefferson, TX; twin brother, Kyle Cannon of Irving, TX; grandfather, Tom Meeks of Ashdown, AR; uncles Eddie Meeks (Koti) of McKinney, TX and Mike Meeks (Tim) of Castle Rock, CO; aunt Karen Porter (Mike) of Ashdown, AR; cousins Brandon Lewis, Brayden and Tyler Porter, Braden and Kade Faircloth; her very best friend Bailee Hurley (Adam, Liam, Lyda) and many other numerous friends and extended relatives.



Pallbearers are Adam Hurley, Brad Hanson, Ray Delia, Brandon Lewis, Brayden Porter, Josh Turner, Mike Porter and Tyler Porter.



Honorary Pallbearers are John Best, Harris McKnight and James Walker.



Open visitation will be held at Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas from 2-6 pm Saturday, September 12, 2020. Services will be 2:00 pm. Sunday, September 13th at First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. Burial will follow 5:00 pm. at Ashdown Memorial Gardens in Ashdown, AR. Bro. Don Embry will be officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Santa Clause Attn: Brooke at 6341 Westport Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71129.









