Kimberly Blankenship



Shreveport - Kimberly Blankenship passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Kimberly was born August 21, 1966 in Jonesboro, LA. She was delivered by her grandmother, Willie Mae Willis.



Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother, Silvia Duncan. She is survived by her three daughters, Mindy Blankenship, Savannah Blankenship and Jenny Blankenship; her dad and stepmom, Homer E. Willis and Debra Willis; her brother, Matthew Willis. She is also survived her nephews, Dustin and wife, Gabriela Willis and great niece, Emilia; nephew, Kyle and Meagan Willis and niece, Amanda Willis.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA at 10:00 a.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store