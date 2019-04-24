Kimberly Kay Wilhite



Shreveport, LA - Kimberly Kay Wilhite of Shreveport, Louisiana, 52, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. Services to honor Kimberly's life will include a visitation at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Memorial Celebration of her Life will occur in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Services will be officiated by Dr. Pat Day. There will be a private family burial.



Kimberly Kay is preceded in death by her father, Jim Oliver Wilhite. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Parker Wilhite; brother, Jeffrey Scott Wilhite and wife Amie and their three children Niko New Wilhite, Anna Katherine Wilhite and Jon Oliver "Jon Jon" Wilhite of Shreveport, Louisiana. Kimberly is also survived by her uncle, Dr. James Mayne Parker and wife Judy of Little Rock, Arkansas and her aunt, Karolyn Parker Jones and husband Richard of North Little Rock, Arkansas; cousins, Craig Parker and wife Laurie of Dallas, Texas, Jamie Banks and husband Michael of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Casey Finch and husband Matt of Little Rock, Arkansas.



A 1984 graduate of Captain Shreve High School, Kimberly attended Centenary College of Louisiana earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1989 and then the University of Houston Sports Medicine program obtaining a Master's degree in 1992. Kimberly was a native of Shreveport and spent the majority of her professional career working in non-profit and retail positions around the Northwest Louisiana area.



Kimberly was always surrounded and loved by all who came to know her. She had a caring disposition and an eagerness to serve. Kimberly found her greatest fulfillment in time spent with family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101 or to Counsel on Alcohol and Drug Abuse (CADA), 2000 Fairfield Ave., Shreveport, LA 71104.