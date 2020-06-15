Kinnedy Smith

Ms. Kinnedy SmithShreveport - Memorial service will be 11 .am., Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Heavenly Gates. Viewing will be Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. at Heavenly Gates.Kinnedy James Smith came into this world on July 25, 1998 with a determined face and hands that were ready to grab life by the horns. Kinnedy was the best loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, and niece one could have been blessed with. She was also the truest friend. She was bright, talented, and creative. Her passion and idealism made her see the best in everything and everyone. Her smile brightened many days and her presence, while unassuming, commanded the room. Kinnedy began her next great adventure on June 6, 2020. Kin holds a forever place in the hearts of everyone who knew her. We cherish our time with her and will carry her with us always.