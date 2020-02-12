|
Kirby Dean Ryland
Shreveport - Mr. Kirby Dean Ryland was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 11, 2020. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at Broadmoor Baptist Church with funeral services following at 2:00 pm. Officiating will be Dr. Larry Williams. A private family graveside service will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Dean was a long-time member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and an active member of the Yeates-Ballard B group bible study.
Dean was born July 3, 1934, Pineville, Louisiana. He attended Bolton High School and graduated from Northwestern State University with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He also completed higher business administration programs at LSU, the University of Michigan and graduated from the Alexander Hamilton Business Institute.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Valvus and Girty Ryland; sister, Lois Lee Ryland; and brother, Ervin Ryland. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of sixty years, Norma Jean Todd Ryland; son, Wendell Rick Ryland and wife, Jannese; daughter, Sherri Skye Miller and husband, Todd; and granddaughters, Piper Layne Miller and Ryland Elle Miller.
Dean was always active in Civic and professional organizations. He served as President of the Shreveport Kiwanis Club and President of the National Association of Accountants-Shreveport Chapter. He served on the Board of Directors of the Shreveport Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). Dean also participated in the Shreveport Leadership Program.
Dean retired from SWEPCO in 1994 after thirty-one years of service. He held several management positions during his career and retired as Manager of Business Operations-Louisiana Division. After retirement and death of his parents, he owned and operated a Brangus cattle operation in Ruby, Louisiana. Dean was helped by his good friend, Chris Normand, who called Dean a city farmer. Dean said "that was correct".
Pallbearers will be Shelton Wiggins, Luke McCloud, Todd Miller, Donny Todd, Chis Normand, and Kevin Pickens.
The family requests no flowers and that donations be made to Pet Savers.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020