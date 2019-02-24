|
Kirk Arthur Potter
Shreveport, LA - Kirk Arthur Potter passed away February 21, 2019 after sudden complications and was born July 21, 1963 in Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Kirk was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jeanne Potter and his nephew Luke Kinmon.
Left to cherish his memory are his father, Robert Potter; brother, Jeff Potter and wife Jenny; sister, Brenda Midyett and husband Dan, and nephew, Matthew Kinmon.
Kirk was a very unique individual with a passion for collecting oddities. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. He will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held by his family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 24, 2019