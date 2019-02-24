Services
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
1815 Marshall Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 222-0348
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Arthur Potter


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kirk Arthur Potter Obituary
Kirk Arthur Potter

Shreveport, LA - Kirk Arthur Potter passed away February 21, 2019 after sudden complications and was born July 21, 1963 in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Kirk was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jeanne Potter and his nephew Luke Kinmon.

Left to cherish his memory are his father, Robert Potter; brother, Jeff Potter and wife Jenny; sister, Brenda Midyett and husband Dan, and nephew, Matthew Kinmon.

Kirk was a very unique individual with a passion for collecting oddities. He was a hard worker and dedicated to his family. He will be greatly missed.

A private service will be held by his family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose-Neath Funeral Home-Shreveport
Download Now