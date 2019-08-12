|
Kristie Lynn Marino
- - Loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away suddenly at her home in South Carolina on August 5,2019. Born March 5,1970 on the Island of Guam, a native of Shreveport, la. Kristie received her bachelor's degree in education from LSU-BR in 1998 after graduating Caddo Magnet High School in 1988.
Kristie loved reading, crafts and spending time with friends and family, especially her girls.
Survived by her daughters Kiera Marino and Kinsley Davis, Parents Kenneth and Donna Davis, brother Kenneth B Davis and Angie, sister Gayle Davis and Pat, nephews Kalen, Dakota, and Aaron Morris, Cristian, niece Mariah DeHoyas, great nephews Karson, Kameron, Nathan, Dawson, Barrett and Houston great nieces Hadley, Riley and Natalie, partner Tony Blackwell.
Preceded in death by paternal grandparents OK and Jaunita Davis, maternal grandparents Clive and Lila Cason, uncle John Cason, cousins Jami Hairston, Jennifer Hanson.
Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday August 15, 2019 11:00am at New Sarepta Baptist Church 199 South Main rd Sarepta, La 71071. Fly high and rest easy our sweet sweet "Sissy" aka tiny baby. We will love and miss you dearly til we see you again.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 12, 2019