Services
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristie Waldon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristie Lynn Waldon


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kristie Lynn Waldon Obituary
Kristie Lynn Waldon

Stonewall, LA - Kristie Lynn Waldon was born on July 22, 1954, at Barksdale Air Force Base to Harold and Norma Gilbert. She passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside.

Known for her strong and independent nature, Kristie was a loving wife, mother and friend, who had a generous and giving heart as well as an adoring love of babies. As a loan officer for numerous companies, she built friendships with both coworkers and clients alike. In her spare time, Kristie was an avid reader and a crossword puzzle and Scrabble extraordinaire. She also looked forward to her Saturday night Canasta games with friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Jason Waldon, Jill Waldon, Jessica Hemingway (Matt) and Jenna Waldon; 9 grandchildren; her brother, Rick; and host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

The family would like to offer special thanks for the wonderful care given to her at CHRISTUS Highland, the Cancer Center and Grace Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her favorite charity, .
Published in Shreveport Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rose Neath Funeral Homes Inc. - Southside Chapel
Download Now