Kristie Lynn Waldon



Stonewall, LA - Kristie Lynn Waldon was born on July 22, 1954, at Barksdale Air Force Base to Harold and Norma Gilbert. She passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019.



Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Southside.



Known for her strong and independent nature, Kristie was a loving wife, mother and friend, who had a generous and giving heart as well as an adoring love of babies. As a loan officer for numerous companies, she built friendships with both coworkers and clients alike. In her spare time, Kristie was an avid reader and a crossword puzzle and Scrabble extraordinaire. She also looked forward to her Saturday night Canasta games with friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Jason Waldon, Jill Waldon, Jessica Hemingway (Matt) and Jenna Waldon; 9 grandchildren; her brother, Rick; and host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.



The family would like to offer special thanks for the wonderful care given to her at CHRISTUS Highland, the Cancer Center and Grace Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to her favorite charity, .