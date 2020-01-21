|
|
Krystle Kay Griffin
Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Aulds Funeral Home 7849 East Kings Highway, Shreveport, LA.
On January 19, 2020 Krystle went to be with her Lord and Savior in her ultimate "Happy Place" of serenity and joy. Born December 20, 1988, early education and excelling in sports at Calvary Baptist Academy, competing nationally in tumbling and cheerleading and universally in bringing joy and happiness to those whom knew her. Krystle was always a cheerful and energetic leader as her many friends at the Captain Shreve Cheerleading Squad will attest.
Her love for God and family to infinity and back will never be questioned. We, her family and friends will miss her contagious smile and beautiful personality forever and a day. Left to cherish her in their hearts, her Mother, Kim Prudhomme McCandlish and her beloved sister, Kera Hamilton (Jarred), Aubree, Austin and Aiden; Step-dad, Raymond McCandlish whom she loved and adored; Father, Danny Griffin; Step Brother, Christopher Griffin; Uncles, Mark Thompson and Jason Prudhomme; Aunts, Gail Van Alstyne, Teresa Thompson, Janie Stork & Carla Bagwell; With a host of many cousins who loved and adored her.
Never say good bye just say so long until we all meet in glorious Heaven. "We Love You Kit", as her mother affectionately called her.
The family would like to thank Central Management Company and their many employees for their love and support during this time.
The family would also like to thank the Commuinity of Jonesville La. Including the churches and special thanks to MaDeb MaVal. Your love for Kystle was very much appreciated.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020