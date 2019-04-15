|
L. E. "Ed" Kneipp
Ruston - L. E. "Ed" Kneipp, resident of Ruston, La., formerly of Houston, Texas and Shreveport, La., died on April 11, 2019. Ed was born in Shreveport on August 3, 1927 and lived there until 2012.
Ed married his Fair Park High School sweetheart, Patricia and they were married 72 years.
Ed graduated from LSU Baton Rouge with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired after 40 years of service as the Vice President and Director of Engineering with a mechanical contractor in Shreveport. He was a member of several professional engineering societies where he held a number of leadership positions on the local, state and national level.
Ed served in the U. S. Navy during WWII on board the USS Baltimore in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Ed was an active member of the North Shreveport Lions Club and was awarded numerous honors for his work in the organization. In addition, he was a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Senior Life Member of the Lions Club International.
Ed's primary hobby was gardening and he especially loved camellias. He won many competitions and also created a new variety which he named the "Pat K".
Ed was a life-long Methodist and very active in the local church as well as the state and national level.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Kneipp, a brother, Durwood Kneipp and sister Mary Bess Kneipp Morris.
Ed is survived by his wife and their children Don Kneipp and wife Kay of Chatham, La., Judy Kneipp Bouchard of Houston, TX and Chatham, La., Lee Kneipp and wife Lindy of Chatham, La., and Dave and Kelly Kneipp of Baton Rouge, La. Pat and Ed have 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother-in-law Stuart Grissom and wife Linda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to Mangum Memorial United Methodist Church, 3939 Pines Rd., Shreveport, La. 71119.
Any correspondence may be sent to: Mrs. Pat Kneipp, c/o The Arbor, 4518 Hwy 80 East, Ruston, LA. 71270.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 15, 2019