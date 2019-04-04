Services
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Canaan Baptist Church
Lady Katheryn Alexander


1942 - 2019
Lady Katheryn Alexander Obituary
Lady Katheryn Alexander

- - A Celebration of Lady Katheryn Alexander

Lady Katheryn Alexander was born February 11, 1942 to the late John Alexander and the late Mardria Page.

Lady Katheryn was a retired nurse from Cardiovascular Consultants. Lady Katheryn transitioned from this Earthly journey to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Lady Katheryn will truly be missed by all of her loved ones.

Family Hour April 5, 2019 at 6pm Mount Canaan Baptist Church Funeral Services April 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m.Mount Canaan Baptist Church
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019
