|
|
Lady Katheryn Alexander
- - A Celebration of Lady Katheryn Alexander
Lady Katheryn Alexander was born February 11, 1942 to the late John Alexander and the late Mardria Page.
Lady Katheryn was a retired nurse from Cardiovascular Consultants. Lady Katheryn transitioned from this Earthly journey to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Lady Katheryn will truly be missed by all of her loved ones.
Family Hour April 5, 2019 at 6pm Mount Canaan Baptist Church Funeral Services April 6, 2019 at 11:00a.m.Mount Canaan Baptist Church
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 4, 2019